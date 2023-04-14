School bus hit by bullet in Swissvale stemming from incident in Edgewood Town Center

SWISSVALE BOROUGH (KDKA) — Schools in the Swissvale area were put on a brief lockdown Friday afternoon after a bullet went through a school bus, according to Swissvale police.

This stemmed from an incident that began in Edgewood Town Center at approximately 3 p.m. when people in two vehicles exchanged gunfire.

Allegheny County police said a storefront and several parked vehicles were hit by the gunfire. Currently, there are no injuries and no immediate threat to the community. It's unclear if there was anybody on the bus.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident can contact Edgewood or Swissvale police.