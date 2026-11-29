Light showers are back around dinner time today, and then we have another round of heavy widespread rain starting late tonight and lasting through tomorrow morning.

Conditions over the next 24 hours - Nov. 29, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

High temperatures today make it to the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon, with plenty of dry time to enjoy. Winds will also pick back up again tonight into Monday morning with gusts around 20- 30 mph and up to 40 mph in the ridges.

Wind gusts through Monday morning KDKA Weather Center

With all of the rain through the holiday, we are now at about 2.50" for the month for precipitation, which is right where we should be for the month (only near .25" below normal). For the year, we are at 44.47", which is nearly 8" above normal. We most likely will end the month slightly above normal now for precipitation with the rain coming tonight.

For our temperatures, we are about 4.3 degrees above normal, and the rest of the month will be trending slightly above normal, with highs back in the 50s and 60s for the work week. That will keep us with above-normal temperatures to wrap up the month.

The next chance of showers will be Friday with highs in the 60s. We will kick off December with above-normal temperatures!