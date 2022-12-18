Scammers steal thousands of dollars worth of milk shipments

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands of dollars in shipments from U.S. food suppliers were stolen by online scammers.

Authorities said cybercriminals are placing fraudulent orders for milk products, reportedly setting up email accounts, impersonating food company executives, and convincing their suppliers to ship them truckloads of powdered milk.

It's the latest example of business email compromise, which has cost Americans far more than any other type of online crime.