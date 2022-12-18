Watch CBS News
National News

Scammers steal thousands of dollars worth of milk shipments

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Scammers steal thousands of dollars worth of milk shipments
Scammers steal thousands of dollars worth of milk shipments 00:31

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands of dollars in shipments from U.S. food suppliers were stolen by online scammers.

Authorities said cybercriminals are placing fraudulent orders for milk products, reportedly setting up email accounts, impersonating food company executives, and convincing their suppliers to ship them truckloads of powdered milk.

It's the latest example of business email compromise, which has cost Americans far more than any other type of online crime.

First published on December 18, 2022 / 6:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.