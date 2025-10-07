Scammer charged with stealing more than $130,000 from Pittsburgh-area man

Man charged with scamming Pittsburgh-area man out of more than $100,000

A man accused of defrauding a Pittsburgh-area man out of more than $100,000 is under arrest.

Investigators say Zhudi Chen posed as a federal agent who was investigating fraud at PNC Bank. He was arrested with the help of the FBI in Springdale Township. According to the criminal complaint, the 40-year-old from New York was part of a group that took $130,200 from a local victim.

The 76-year-old man told police he received an alert that someone had fraudulently accessed his account. He called the number and spoke with a representative who notified him that in order to catch the suspect, he would need to liquidate his brokerage account and transfer the money into his PNC Bank account.

Chief Michael Naviglia said the scammers installed malware on the man's computer, making it appear they had deposited money in his accounts before instructing him to make three large cash withdrawals of $50,000, $40,000 and $40,200.

The victim reported the fraud in late September. Police set up a sting operation. This time, it was at $100,000 in gold that Chen was coming to pick up.

When the 40-year-old arrived at the victim's home, Allegheny Valley Regional Police arrested him with the help of the FBI on Oct. 3.

PNC Bank urges customers to always call the bank directly if they ever receive any alerts, messages or phone calls about their account.