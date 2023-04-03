Latest phone scam to reach Pittsburgh area targets Xfinity TV customers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Authorities are warning people of a new phone scam targeting Xfinity TV customers.

Anna Sangl said she got a call from a "Charles," who said he worked for Xfinity. She said he wanted her to know she had not yet taken advantage of a reward that would cut her bill in half for the next two years.

Sangl said she was skeptical because it sounded too good to be true. After the call, she called Xfinity, which took a message and said someone would call her back in 48 hours.

Sangl said she called Charles' number back and the man on the phone told her she needed to pay up front in Target gift cards. She said when she told the man she was on to him, he hung up.

Sangl said she was shocked the man knew the exact price of her monthly bill.

"That's my personal information," Sangl said. "All of you companies brag all the time that you go out of your way to protect our data and everything. And that's not protecting my data."

In a statement to KDKA-TV, Comcast said:

"If customers suspect a potential scam or anything suspicious, they should contact Comcast immediately to verify the legitimacy of the call. A customer should be suspicious of anyone that requests personal information, such as solicitations for usernames, passwords, account numbers, or any other personal data."

Sangl said if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.