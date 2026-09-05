Saying farewell to the hummingbirds as summer comes to a close | Hey Ray

In the spring, I showed you how to attract hummingbirds to your yard.

Now, it is time to tell them goodbye.

Fall hummingbird migration information provided by Mississippi State University Extension Service KDKA Weather Center

The Mississippi State University Extension Service says the ruby-throated hummingbirds will migrate away from our area between Sept. 13 and 20.

The ruby-throated hummingbird is the variety we get here. They are named after the shiny, red throat on the males. They will make their long trek to Central America for the winter.

These hummingbirds and their ruby throats are heading to Central America for the winter! Ray Petelin

I know you do a lot of work to attract them, and you have changed their nectar all summer long, and now they are going to leave.

Should you take your feeder down to encourage the migration? Not so fast! Ray Petelin

There is a myth out there that you should take your feeders down to encourage them to leave, so they don't stay too late into the fall.

That is not true, though.

Hummingbirds have the instincts to know when it is time to head south, so you can leave your feeders up for your regular visitors and those that are passing through. The general rule is to leave your feeders out for two weeks after you have seen your last hummingbird.

This way, you can help nourish the late migrants as they pass through.

It's not goodbye for your hummingbird feeder, it's simply see you later. Ray Petelin

After that, it is time to clean your feeders before you store them for the winter.

The Audubon Society says you should completely disassemble your feeder and soak all the parts in a mixture of 2 parts water to one part vinegar. After about an hour, scrub and rinse the parts. Let them dry completely before you put it back together to store until next year.

I know it is difficult to say goodbye, but according to Hummingbird Central, hummingbirds are known to return to the same location from one year to the next, even to the same feeder, so you may see a familiar face next year.

Until next year, my friend! Ray Petelin

I mean, you gave them sugar water all summer, so in the warmer months, they will consider your place "home sweet home."