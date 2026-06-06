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Getting up close to hummingbirds | Hey Ray

By
Ray Petelin
Ray Petelin
First Alert Meteorologist
Meteorologist Ray Petelin joined the KDKA Weather Team in October 2018, but is no stranger to the weather in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania. He has been forecasting in Pittsburgh since 2011 and in Western PA since January of 2003.
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Ray Petelin

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One of my favorite birds is the hummingbird. 

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The hummingbird: they're like the fighter jets of the bird world!  Ray Petelin

They are like the fighter jets of the bird world. They are fast, agile, and quite unique. When a hummingbird hovers, their wings can flap up to 70 times per second, according to the Audubon Society! Since they are able to hover and are the only birds that can fly backwards, that makes them an easy bird to have a close encounter with.

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Having an up-close encounter with a hummingbird is easier than you may think!  Ray Petelin

If you want to have hummingbirds come up to you and possibly drink from your hand, there are some things you can do to increase your chances.  The first thing is to get hummingbirds to come to your yard.

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Now, if you want to have one of those encounters, here are some easy ways to make it happen! Ray Petelin

A hummingbird feeder with a 4:1 mixture of water and sugar works. That means for every cup of water, add ¼ cup of sugar. Heat it up until the sugar completely dissolves, then cool it off to room temperature and put it in the feeder. We call this "nectar".  

Hopefully, that nectar attracts a hummingbird to your yard. If not, put flowers near the feeder and hang a red or orange ribbon from your feeder.  This will make it a little more enticing.

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Flowers or red or orange ribbons around your nectar will make it more enticing for the hummingbirds  Ray Petelin

You can purchase a handheld feeder, rings, and other small hummingbird feeders or accessories. Once you have a visitor to your main feeder, fill the accessory up with the sugar water mixture and place it near the main feeder. Once the hummingbirds start paying attention to that, it is time to try your first interaction!

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Would you look at the time...it's hummingbird o'clock! Ray Petelin

To have a better chance of a close-up interaction, move the main feeder and make sure it is hidden.  

This will take away an option for the hummingbirds and make it more likely they will try your handheld feeder. You will need to hold still near the place where the hummingbirds usually visit. Our hummingbirds stop over about every 15 minutes, so that is about as long as I have to wait. Your hummingbirds may be on another schedule.  

Just be patient!

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Make sure you're changing the feeder so they keep coming back! Ray Petelin

You will want to make sure you change your feeder and accessory nectar regularly, especially during warmer times.

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