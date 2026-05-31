Three vehicle crash in Pittsburgh leaves gas station convenience store with "extensive" damage

A crash that involved multiple vehicles and left a gas station damaged is under investigation, according to police.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that police, fire, and medics were called to the 900 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard just before midnight on Saturday for a reported three-vehicle crash.

Two people had to be treated at the scene, one for wrist pain and another for back pain. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

However, according to public safety, one of the vehicles involved in the crash hit a gas station convenience store, causing "extensive" damage to the building. That same vehicle also hit a gas meter, which caused the gas to leak.

The gas company did respond to the crash and was able to shut the gas off; however, they did say that additional crews will be needed to both fix and replace the meter.

Inspectors also responded to the scene to check the structural integrity of the convenience store.

The crash remains under investigation.