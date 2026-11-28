We are off to a windy start to our Saturday with some light showers, but those taper off throughout the afternoon, and winds will also diminish. We have another round of heavy rain moving in Sunday evening after temperatures make it to the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon, with plenty of dry time to enjoy.

Winds will also pick back up again Sunday night into Monday morning with gusts around 20- 30 mph.

Wind gusts throughout the day - Nov. 28, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

With all of the rain through the holiday, we are now at about 2.50" for the month for precipitation, which is right where we should be for the month. For the year, we are almost at 45", which is nearly 8" above normal. We most likely will end the month slightly above normal for precipitation.

Conditions over the next 48 hours in the Pittsburgh area - Nov. 28, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

For our temperatures, we are about 4.5 degrees above normal, and the rest of the month will be trending slightly above normal, with highs back in the 50s and 60s for the work week.

That will keep us with above-normal temperatures to wrap up the month.

The next chance of showers will be Friday, with highs in the 60s. We will kick off December with above-normal temperatures!