Saturday marks 110 years of Wholey's Market in the Strip District

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh institution is celebrating a huge milestone this weekend.

Wholey's Market in the Strip District is celebrating 110 years in business all owned by the Wholey family. 

The Wholey family is celebrating the anniversary with a full day of exciting events.

That includes a free cooking class in the morning, an Italian ice vendor, and a raw oyster bar will be on site.

There will also be a photo booth and Penguins' mascot IceBurgh will also be in the store to take photos with customers.

First published on September 24, 2022 / 11:05 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

