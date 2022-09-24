Saturday marks 110 years of Wholey's Market in the Strip District
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh institution is celebrating a huge milestone this weekend.
Wholey's Market in the Strip District is celebrating 110 years in business all owned by the Wholey family.
The Wholey family is celebrating the anniversary with a full day of exciting events.
That includes a free cooking class in the morning, an Italian ice vendor, and a raw oyster bar will be on site.
There will also be a photo booth and Penguins' mascot IceBurgh will also be in the store to take photos with customers.
