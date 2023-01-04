Sarver Volunteer Fire Company treasurer charged after $150K of unapproved withdrawals

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The Sarver Volunteer Fire Company treasurer is accused of making $150,000 worth of unapproved transactions.

William George, 66, of Tarentum is facing charges after an investigation into ATM withdrawals from the volunteer fire company's bank account.

Pennsylvania State Police said the investigation revealed George, a long-time member and the company's treasurer, was responsible for unapproved transactions totaling about $150,000.

According to police, the incidents dated back to 2015 until 2022.

George was charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and access device fraud.

The Sarver Volunteer Fire Company serves Buffalo Township, Butler County.