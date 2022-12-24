Santa and Mrs. Claus visit cats and dogs at Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh

Santa visits the dogs and cats at the Humane Animal Rescue

Santa visits the dogs and cats at the Humane Animal Rescue

Santa visits the dogs and cats at the Humane Animal Rescue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh to spread some holiday cheer to the dogs and cats waiting to find their forever homes.

They also delivered toys and treats.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus stop by #HARP! The animals got a really special visit this week! #HappyHowlidays and #MerryChristmas Posted by Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh on Friday, December 23, 2022

With an abundance of animals, the organization is encouraging people to visit its North Side and East Side locations to adopt. Appointments are no longer required.

HARP said it's taking in 20% more strays and surrenders compared to the same period last year. The organization said the pandemic drove high demand that's been dropping for adoptions and interrupted spay and neuter services. Families are also facing financial challenges.

The North Side and East Side locations are now open for adoptions starting at 1 p.m. and ending by 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. on weekends.