Family and friends of teen killed in school van crash gather at gravesite for vigil

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Two months after 15-year-old Samantha Kalkbrenner tragically lost her life, her family and friends gathered at her gravesite to remember her life.

"All we can do is hope that our faith is going to get us through. We're pretty sure that she's an angel now watching over all of us," her father, Carl Kalkbrenner, said on Monday.

Illuminated in blue, the teen's favorite color, an angel, flowers and butterfly decorations light up the spot where she was buried. Her parents told KDKA-TV that they visit their daughter every day.

"It's sad because this mother and father have to come here and say good morning and good night to their daughter out there at her grave," said Danielle LaRue, a family friend.

"She was as close to perfect as a child could get. She loved her life and everything in it. If you knew her, you loved her and that's the impact she had," Carl Kalkbrenner said.

Samantha's mother wasn't ready to talk on camera but told KDKA-TV that she wants justice for their baby girl. She said her family is heartbroken by what happened and mourns her every day.

"I just feel like the family deserves to know more. I feel like there's people being protected that I don't feel like should be protected because this is not OK," LaRue said. "I just want her to feel that Sam truly got justice."

As the holidays approach, the Kalkbrenners prepare for a new set of firsts without their daughter there to celebrate with them.

"Thanksgiving was their holiday. It was just them three. I know this is going to be like really hard this year," LaRue said.

"We would stand on the side of the house and we deep fry a turkey," Carl Kalkbrenner said. "She was a trooper. She would stand up there with me. This year, it'll be the first year we won't have that."

Samantha's family thanked the community on Monday for their constant support and love.

"We had a tremendous outpouring of support from both our church the St. Thomas the Apostle. Serra Catholic High School has been amazing. All of her friends with us and the church that she's been with pretty much since kindergarten," Carl Kalkbrenner said.

A vigil was held Monday night at St. Agnes Church in West Mifflin, where family and friends gathered to remember the 15-year-old and show support for the family two months after the tragedy.

"When it's my time, we will meet again, but not yet," Carl Kalkbrenner said.

Meanwhile, the accident investigation remains open. So far, no charges have been filed.

"They don't deserve this. They deserve some type of closure, some type of answer. And I just don't understand why we haven't had any names or we haven't had any charges filed," LaRue said.

