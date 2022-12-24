Salvation Army volunteers mobilize to help give warm meals to older adults in need

GREEN TREE, Pa. (KDKA) - The spirit of giving was alive and well today as the Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania distributed warm meals to older adults in need.

A hot meal on a cold day can go a long way, but when that meal comes with a little Christmas cheer, it can make all the difference.

Around noon on Christmas Eve day, more than 100 representatives and volunteers with the Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division packed and loaded hot Christmas dinners; then, they set out to spread the holiday spirit to isolated older adults around Allegheny County.

"It's great to help others, and that's what the Salvation Army is all about. It's helping others in need and that's why we are here today," Dennis Tyra said. Tyra is a Salvation Army board member and volunteer.

Their helpful mission was to deliver over 1,000 traditional holiday meals of turkey, mashed potatoes, and pie to 20 different senior facilities.

While the Salvation Army is no stranger to doing meals on Christmas Day, this was their first-time taking meals to seniors on Christmas Eve.

Major Philip Lloyd, one of the main organizers of today's mobilization, said that this is what the season is all about.

"If you watch the headlines today, there is enough bad news. And just to be part of something good and have people who come in and help us and to see the smiles on the faces of people, whether we are giving toys or a meal, man, it makes a difference, doesn't it?" Lloyd said.

"Those people that we are going to deliver this food today, many of them are shut-ins, and many of them are in homes and so forth, many won't even get visitors or family. We can stop by and wish them Merry Christmas," Tyra added.

And if you would like to give to those in need this holiday season, there is still time. The Salvation Army said they are always taking donations and looking for volunteers.