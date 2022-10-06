Watch CBS News
Local News

Sales data finds the most popular Halloween candy in Pennsylvania

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Sales data finds the most popular Halloween candy in Pennsylvania
Sales data finds the most popular Halloween candy in Pennsylvania 00:24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New online shopping data is showing what candy you can expect your ghouls and goblins to bring home the most this Halloween.

Candystore.com, an online candy retailer, looked at historical sales data from the last 15 years of Halloween. The data shows in Pennsylvania that you can expect your kids to come home with a lot of Hershey's Mini Bars.

The bars include Krackel, Mr. Goodbar and Hershey's Special Dark.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 10:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.