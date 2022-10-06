Sales data finds the most popular Halloween candy in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New online shopping data is showing what candy you can expect your ghouls and goblins to bring home the most this Halloween.

Candystore.com, an online candy retailer, looked at historical sales data from the last 15 years of Halloween. The data shows in Pennsylvania that you can expect your kids to come home with a lot of Hershey's Mini Bars.

The bars include Krackel, Mr. Goodbar and Hershey's Special Dark.