Just a year after opening, Salem's Market in the Hill District's future is in doubt

Hill District at risk of becoming a food desert as market set to close

Hill District at risk of becoming a food desert as market set to close

Hill District at risk of becoming a food desert as market set to close

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The future of a grocery store in the Hill District is in doubt just a year after it opened.

Salem's Market opened to great fanfare, itself replaced a Shop 'N Save which had closed years earlier, filling a food desert.

Now, they tell us they are placing their operations on pause as they work to restructure. When we asked a spokesperson if they can guarantee community members they will reopen, they responded by saying they can't say.

Shoppers told KDKA-TV they'd hate to see the store close.

"I'm here three times a week at least," said Ernie Rabb.

Another shopper, Shayln Calloway, said they don't believe a spokesperson calling the closure "temporary."

"When they are doing things like this I think they are just closing for good," she said.

The spokesperson said there are multiple reasons for the pause in operations.

Shoppers said without the store, they would have to go to the Southside. They will miss being able to walk to the grocery store. A few shoppers were especially worried about senior citizens.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority helped to fund the store's creation.

"In our partnership with Salem's Market and the City of Pittsburgh, we've learned that it's not the right time for a full-service grocery store to be supported," a spokesperson for the authority said in a statement. "We know community members are disappointed by the news of the store pausing its operations, and we share those feelings. The URA is committed to supporting Salem's during this transition as they identify next steps for the future of the Hill District location."

The spokesperson told our partners at the Post Gazette that they hope to reopen a smaller version of the store.

The store will pause operations sometime after Sunday, the URA said, citing the owner of the store.

An employee at the market told us they were unaware of the store's operations pausing.