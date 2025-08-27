Calling him a "native son," Pittsburgh Diocese prays for Saint Paul and Minneapolis archbishop after school shooting

After a shooting at a Catholic school in Minnesota, the Diocese of Pittsburgh offered prayers to the archbishop of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, who was born in the city and spent several years serving at churches across western Pennsylvania.

Annunciation Catholic School, where two young children were killed and 17 others were injured when a shooter opened fire during Mass, is part of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, led by Bernard Hebda.

The Diocese of Pittsburgh said the shooting touches its church "in a particular way," calling Hebda a "native son."

"Archbishop Hebda, who is the bishop of the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, is a Pittsburgher, so our prayers go out to him as well as he shepherds his people through this tragic event," Pittsburgh Bishop Mark Eckman said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Hebda was born in Pittsburgh and attended Resurrection Elementary School in Brookline before graduating from South Hills Catholic High School in 1977, according to the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis' website. After attending Harvard and the Columbia University School of Law, Hebda came back to Pittsburgh and joined a law firm as an associate.

In 1984, Hebda enrolled at St. Paul Seminary in Pittsburgh and studied philosophy at Duquesne before he went to the North American College in Rome. He was ordained to the priesthood in 1989 in St. Paul Cathedral in Pittsburgh.

He spent several years serving across the Pittsburgh area, working at Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Ellwood City and Prince of Peace on the South Side. He was later named the director of campus ministry at the Slippery Rock University Newman Center.

After going back to Rome, Hebda's career took him to Gaylord and Newark before he became the archbishop of Saint Paul and Minneapolis in 2016.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hebda thanked everyone for their prayers.

"I am so grateful for the many promises of prayers that have been coming in from the Holy Father, Pope Leo, and from so many from all around the globe, all praying for the families of Annunciation Parish and School and for all who were impacted by this morning's senseless violence," Hebda said.