Sabotaging Our Sleep: What you can learn from sleep lab about your habits

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Are you sabotaging your sleep?

We took a trip to a sleep lab so I could learn what is keeping us from a good night's sleep!

Getting a good night's sleep is something so many of us struggle with and it turns out, there are things we unknowingly do that actually sabotage our sleep.

So we decided to visit a local sleep lab and talk with the director to learn the do's and don't's of getting a great night's sleep.

I went to an Allegheny Health Network sleep lab in Bloomfield.

Technicians Rick and Patty begin measuring my head and marking spots.

Rick explained: They measured my scalp, so they knew where to place the electrodes."

Those electrodes and other sensors monitored everything from my brain waves to my breathing - From my heartbeat to my leg movements. Even any possible snoring (which they can actually chart!).

Once connected to dozens of wires, they led me into a room to sleep.

While I doze off, technicians in another room were watching monitors and cameras to detect any signs of sleep apnea or other serious sleeping conditions.

Dr. Daniel Shade is the director of the AHN Center for Sleep Medicine. '

He told me the number one mistake people make is not prioritizing sleep.

But there are also other simple mistakes we often make, that we can fix easily.

For one thing, he said it's a myth that you can "make up" sleep on the weekends.

He said while you may feel better after a long weekend of sleep, Dr. Shade said: "Metabolically, all the stuff that sleep deprivation does to you. That keeps going on."

That can lead to gaining weight.

He said it's because your hormones are out of whack and because you're likely tired and not moving as much.

"You start to eat more, or you eat worse food," said Dr. Shade.

What about the idea that you should just stay in bed because eventually, you'll fall asleep?

"If you're not falling asleep within 15 or 20 minutes, then get up and get out of the situation," Dr. Shade said.

He says during that time, stay away from computers and cellphones because the blue light they emit confuses your body about sleep.

"The room should be dark and quiet. Perhaps a white noise machine is good," says Dr. Shade.

In fact, he said it's best to keep the temperature cool. In the 60s is best, he explained.

He has a little trick that may help you fall asleep.

He said when you start to sleep, it's often when your body temperature curve starts to drop.

"A warm bath at night gets your temperature up," he explained. "As it starts to decline, about an hour after your bath or your shower, you tend to want to fall asleep. It's an old wive's tale, but it works."

Many people can learn a lot from home sleep testing, but for others, coming to a sleep lab may provide an important diagnosis.

Dr. Shade said there are now smaller masks to treat sleep apnea and he predicts that down the line, there will be pills to take to make the condition better.

As for my trip to the sleep lab, I only stayed for a nap.

But they did detect without a doubt...that I snore.

They could also tell that during my time there, I only ever fell into "Stage 2" sleep and nothing deeper.

The bottom line if you're suffering from sleep problems, is that once diagnosed, there are treatments, therapy, or even just simple changes that could help.