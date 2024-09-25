Ryan Shazier Foundation treats UPMC patients to a Penguins preseason game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Tuesday night, the Ryan Shazier Foundation marked National Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month with a gift to some local patients.

The group took several spinal cord patients from UPMC to the Penguins' preseason game at PPG Paints Arena.

Organizers said the night was all about showing patients what they're capable of.

"We are focusing on really improving those skills that they do have left, sharpening them up, strengthening them, and teaching them how to get out and about in the community, and show them that their lives are not going to be just within their home," said Dr. Amanda Garver, a spinal cord injury fellow with UPMC. "They can still go out and explore their neighborhoods, including their local sports teams."

UPMC said that Tuesday night's theme goes along with the independence they try to cultivate in patients during the rehabilitation process.

Unfortunately, though, those in attendance did not get to see a Penguins victory as the team dropped its matchup with the Buffalo Sabres 3-2.

The Ryan Shazier Foundation was founded by the former Steelers star linebacker after an injury he suffered in a 2017 game when a hit led to a spinal contusion.

Shazier would then go through 130 spinal rehabilitation sessions and was given only about a 20% chance of ever being able to walk again. However, not only would he regain the strength to walk once again, but he was also able to dance with his wife just two years after his injury.

Now, the Shazier Fund for Spinal Rehabilitation helps patients with spinal injuries get the treatment and resources they need to reach their goals and live a fulfilled life.

You can see more about the foundation on its website at this link.