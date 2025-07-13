Watch CBS News
2 people arrested after drug bust in Greene County

Garrett Behanna
A joint investigation by the Greene County Sheriff's Office and the Greene County District Attorney's Office led to a drug bust and the arrest of two individuals on Saturday.

Authorities received a tip that drugs were being sold out of an RV in Dunkard Township, Greene County. Residents in the area reported a "suspicious increase" in people going into the RV, with many leaving the vehicle shortly thereafter, according to a social media post from the Greene County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators soon identified the RV's main resident as Gabrielle Lowry, 28, of Uledi, Fayette County. 

Lowry had been wanted for a probation violation and multiple bench warrants.

While arresting Lowry, authorities also noticed "various illicit drugs and paraphernalia openly displayed on a table," the post added.

However, as Lowry was preparing to be transported, a man, later identified as Michael Lee Miller, 25, of Uniontown, exited the RV and fled on foot. 

A deputy was injured during the pursuit while other law enforcement agencies, including the Pennsylvania State Police and Cumberland Township police, were called to assist. 

Cumberland Township police found a man matching Miller's description. He was transported back to the scene and identified as Miller, but only after Miller had originally provided a false identity.

Miller was also found to be wanted on a bench warrant from Fayette County for failing to appear in a drug-related case and by the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office for failing to appear on a burglary charge, the DA's office says.

Detectives also obtained a search warrant for the RV, which contained pills, suspected crack cocaine, suspected glassine bags of heroin and fentanyl, digital scales, packaging materials and a pistol, which was believed to be stolen.

Lowry and Miller have been lodged in Greene County Prison. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are expected to be filed.

