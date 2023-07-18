Rush to Crush Cancer event raises more than $600,000

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The results are in for the Rush to Crush Cancer benefit.

This year, it raised more than $600,000 for cancer research at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. The event, which happened in May, featured more than 800 riders from 20 states. They cycled nearly 17,000 miles.

This year's benefit challenged participants to ride 15, 40 or 60 miles throughout Pittsburgh and the surrounding communities.

Prior to the bike rides, more than 300 cancer survivors and their families and friends participated in the PNC Survivors Walk on the North Shore.

"Every rider-raised dollar will go to investing in the work that promises to unlock a future without cancer," said Robert Ferris, director of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, in a release Monday. "The $600,000 raised will not only support research in the laboratories which will lead to improved treatments but will also provide resources to help us better serve the region's health care needs."

Registration for the 2024 event will open later this year.