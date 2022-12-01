Senators announce $10M rural development funding for WVa counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Nearly $10 million in federal assistance will support three rural development projects in West Virginia, U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced.

The $9.8 million in funding will come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants program, the senators said Wednesday.

The funding will support completing sewer system improvements in Mason County, expanding water access and upgrading equipment in unserved areas of the Adrian Public Service District and Randolph County and repairing the sewer collection system in Tunnelton, the senators said.

"Providing residents with safe and efficient water and wastewater services is the foundation on which rural communities are built," said Ryan Thorn, USDA Rural Development state director for West Virginia.

Both of West Virginia's senators are members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.