Ruptured sprinkler pipe causes damage at Pittsburgh Playhouse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A chain reaction led to the evacuation of the PNC Theater at Pittsburgh Playhouse on Friday night.

The playhouse said a piece of scenery fell to the stage during the performance of Newsies.

A fire sprinkler was ruptured, which sent water raining onto the stage and into the orchestra pit. That triggered the emergency alarm, and the audience, cast, and crew evacuated the theater.

The playhouse was forced to cancel the rest of the weekend's performances. They need to determine what caused the problem and get the theater ready for the next show.

Everyone who was there Friday or bought tickets to canceled performances will get a refund.