Runners hit the Pittsburgh streets for 11th annual EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler & 10K

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Runners and community members alike were out in numbers Sunday morning for the return of the EQT 10 Miler road race through the streets of Downtown Pittsburgh.

The race marked the 11th annual event, drawing runners from all over the globe to the hills and bridges of the city.

In addition to the 10-mile run, a 10K run and walk was also offered to participants.

Organizers tell KDKA-TV that nearly 5,000 people came out to compete, and both the male and female winners of the 10-miler told KDKA-TV that Pittsburgh was the perfect backdrop for the race.

"We're so thrilled to once again partner with P3R on this race. EQT has been the lead sponsor of this event since its inception, and we're just thrilled to be back once again for this favorite fall road race," said Eillen Rossi, president of the EQT Foundation.

"Yeah, I'm feeling great, man. Every single win I can get I'm just super proud. I mean, this is an incredible event. My team said this is a great race to come out to. Pittsburgh always puts on an incredible race, so I'm super happy to get the win out here today," said Matt Baxter, the 10-miler male winner.

"Just the bridges are really cool, like running over the bridges are super fun and just really beautiful. Even just doing my shakeouts the other day, I would stop and take pictures and videos 'cause it's, it was just a cool part of the city," Maddie Van Beek said, the 10-miler female winner.

Runners could also participate in a virtual 10-miler.