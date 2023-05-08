Runners from across the globe compete in the 15th Pittsburgh Marathon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Runners from across the country and the world came to the city this weekend to compete in the 15th running of the Pittsburgh Marathon.

At 7 a.m. on Sunday, the horn sounded, and they were off.

Fireworks welcomed some 35,000 runners from all 50 states, and 10 different countries, as they began to traverse the 26.2-mile course through 14 of Pittsburgh's neighborhoods.

Over 300,000 people were on hand along the race route to cheer on these road warriors.

Troy Schooley, the CEO of race organizer P3R, said that Sunday's race and this race weekend have been incredible, and he is so grateful for those running and watching.

"All I keep hearing about is the crowd support, how great he the crowds are out there. So, thank you to the City of Pittsburgh and the region and the spectators that came out and lined the streets today," Scholey added.

Some of the folks that came out to support were people like Steelers great Charlie Batch, who has been helping with the Pittsburgh Marathon for over 10 years.

"Just seeing the emotions of why people work and doing what they are doing. Not only at the start but at the finish line. It's truly great to see the emotions from everyone all around," Batch said.

And this race could not have happened without a dedicated team of city workers as well as Pittsburgh first responders.

Pittsburgh's new Police Chief, Larry Scirotto, said he is grateful for all the police, fire, and EMS workers on the race route today.

"I thank all the public safety workers, not just the police, but EMS and fire. It is an all-out effort for us to make this event as safe as possible."

For most people running Sunday, though, crossing the finish line was a huge, emotional accomplishment. And everyone must have felt similar to Marathon winner Tyler McCandless from Colorado.

"I feel really tired. But I feel pretty great!" McCandless exclaimed with joy.

Sunday capped off what was a great day and weekend for Pittsburgh.