Runaway sheep captured about 12 miles from home in Plum

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) -- First responders completed an unusual rescue mission to capture a runaway sheep who hoofed it about a dozen miles from his home.

Storm the sheep became a crafty adventurer. His journey started in Plum and ended in Brackenridge, but another sheep is still on the run.

"He was a smart guy. He kept everybody on their toes for three weeks," said Rick Borowski, the owner.

Storm is a 10-year-old sheep and the first sheep Borowski raised since birth. He said three weeks ago, dogs got into the sheep enclosure on his property in Plum and pushed Storm and another sheep named Baby out of the enclosure.

The pair was eventually spotted in Upper Burrell and then Lower Burrell.

"We get a call from the Lower Burrell police that they're running through town," Borowski said.

"I almost had him. I mean, he was like eating out of my hand," he added.

Borowski said they got help from a professional and even set up traps in the Braeburn Beach area of Lower Burrell, but they only caught a deer.

"I was in Braeburn at about 5:30 in the morning, 6 o'clock in the morning. And by 8 o'clock, I had got calls that he was by (Route) 28. I was so sick about him causing an accident or something happening to him," he said.

The 180-pound sheep was seen on Route 28 near Tarentum and Creighton. Sully Chowdhry sent KDKA-TV videos and pictures he captured of Storm on Route 28. He said he followed the sheep until he got away from the busy road.

Borowski said Storm may have swam across the Allegheny River after he lost Baby. He said the two sheep are inseparable.

"When they got separated, it seemed like he started getting frantic and looking for her. And I think that's why he was covering so much area. He was trying to find his little girl," he said.

The wooly runaway ended up on the riverbank by First Avenue and Morgan Street in Brackenridge.

"He just laid down, and he was ready to go home," Borowski said.

EMS rescue captain Susan Clark at Eureka Fire-Rescue Station 281 said first responders had to use Pioneer Hose Company's fire boat.

"When we tried to initially get him up the hill, he was just dead weight," Clark said.

The unique rescue was successful thanks to a team effort of fire departments, police, public works and community members. Borowski is thankful for all the help.

"I believe everybody had a vital role, and it's really nice when people can come together and work together for the greater good," Clark said.

Storm is safe, but he is not at Borowski's property. He's with his sheep family at Burton Farm, which is owned by Borowski's friend and located near his home.

Baby the sheep is still on the lam. Borowski said she's possibly still in the Braeburn area of Lower Burrell. Baby is brown and tan with a little white spot. He last saw her two days ago.

"She pretty much jumped into my arms. I was off of the road and somebody saw my truck parked there, and they laid on the horn and were yelling for me to get off the road. It scared her so bad that she took off," Borowski said.

If you see Baby the sheep, don't chase her. Call the police.