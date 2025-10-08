Wayward cow brings traffic to a standstill on western Pennsylvania highway

A runaway cow brought morning rush hour traffic to a standstill on Interstate 79 in Butler County on Wednesday.

(Photo Credit: Joe Koelsch)

The cow somehow became stuck along the median of I-79 at Cranberry Township and Evans City and stopped traffic from moooving in both directions.

Many commuters captured video and photos of the animal.

In a video posted to social media, one driver said, "I've been in standstill traffic for about an hour and that's why," showing the cow.

Another driver said he was dropping off his children at daycare around 7:20 a.m., and on his way back he witnessed police and PennDOT workers trying to corral the cow.

By 10:30 a.m., authorities had brought in a man on a horse to lasso the cow and bring it to safety.

The animal was taken to a nearby farm where it will be checked out by a veterinarian.

State police are now investigating, trying to figure out how the cow ended up on the highway.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

contributed to this report.