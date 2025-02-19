Royal Canadian Snowbirds to headline 2025 Westmoreland International Airshow

The Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds will be the headline performers at the 2025 Westmoreland International Airshow later this year, it was announced Wednesday by the Westmoreland County Airport Authority.

The event will be held on June 21-22, 2025, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

The Snowbirds last flew at the Westmoreland County show in 2019. They will again be flying nine CT-114 Tutor jet aircraft, according to a news release from the Westmoreland County Airport Authority.

"It was unexpected but certainly very welcome," said Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo. "We are ramping up our planning and looking forward to a wonderful event."

The two-day show will feature static aircraft displays, several vendors, and other attractions.

Monzo said this year's show marks the 100th anniversary of airshows held at the airport.

All performances are pending government approval.