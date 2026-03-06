Lane restrictions coming to part of Rt. 51 in Jefferson Hills next week

Lane restrictions will be coming to part of Route 51 in Jefferson Hills next week as part of the ongoing Mon-Fayette Expressway Project.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said Thursday that starting on Monday, March 9, southbound traffic on Route 51 between Coal Valley Road and Jefferson Boulevard will be reduced down to one lane.

The lane restriction is being implemented so that crews can work on removing an overhead sign for the Mon-Fayette Expressway that sits above Route 51 and replace it with a new sign.

Part of Route 51 in Jefferson Hills will have lane restrictions through the end of March while crews take down an overhead sign for the Mon-Fayette Expressway, replacing it with a new one. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The work is expected to take place daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. until March 27.

Last month, Turnpike officials held an open house to discuss the status of the ongoing project that will extend the expressway from Route 51 in Jefferson Hills to the Parkway East in Monroeville.

Over the past several years, steady progress has made on the expressway as crews have continued working on extending the highway beyond Jefferson Hills and through the Mon Valley.

When will drivers be able to use the new sections of the Mon-Fayette Expressway?

Unlike the Southern Beltway that opened in 2022, drivers will get to enjoy the progress of the Mon-Fayette Expressway as it's constructed.

The first section of the expressway from Rt. 51 in Jefferson Hills to Camp Hollow Road in West Mifflin is expected to be open to traffic around the end of 2026.