Suspect in custody after shooting at Fayette County auto parts lot

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting at a Fayette County business. 

The shooting took place at Route 51 Auto and Truck Parts. 

According to dispatch, someone on the lot fired several shots at the owner of the business, and the owner was hit once in the leg and then taken to the hospital. 

State police have said they have the suspect in custody. 

We have our news crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest.

