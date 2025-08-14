Suspect in custody after shooting at Fayette County auto parts lot
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting at a Fayette County business.
The shooting took place at Route 51 Auto and Truck Parts.
According to dispatch, someone on the lot fired several shots at the owner of the business, and the owner was hit once in the leg and then taken to the hospital.
State police have said they have the suspect in custody.
We have our news crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest.