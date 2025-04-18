PennDOT to begin work on Route 28 in an attempt to reduce wrong-way crashes

Expect to see some orange cones on Route 28 this year. It's all part of an effort to reduce crashes from the North Side to Harmar.

What PennDOT wants to do on these Route 28 exits is to add even more ways for drivers to know they are going the wrong way to prevent these potentially deadly crashes.

PennDOT has tried whatever technology has allowed them to this point. Now with newer tech, they will use it. Some of it includes having sensors detect when someone is going the wrong way and setting off LED lights on signs.

"And that's to try to catch more attention to that motorist and have them self-correct," PennDOT District 11 traffic engineer Stephanie Zolnak said.

The signs will go down the ramp to essentially 'yell' at the driver to turn around. If the driver still doesn't correct the situation, data will go to the 24/7 staffed regional traffic management center, and they will let first responders know an emergency may unfold. It will also tell the highway alert billboards to alert drivers that someone is driving the wrong way up ahead.

"For them to use caution, maybe pull over, maybe get off an exit. Do everything they can to wake up so that they might encounter some danger," Zolnak said over Zoom.

According to PennDOT's latest data from 2019-2023, there were 30 wrong-way incidents. Those ranged from property damage to deadly crashes. This $4.8 million project will involve some road work, including some exit lane shifts, crews working, and in some cases, detours.

"We are going to keep those off-peak and make sure," Zolnak said.

Arrows will also be painted on roads, and red lenses will be around them to tell drivers they are going the wrong way. Now, for drivers driving in the right direction on exits, all they should notice is arrows saying they are in the right direction.

"To you, it's just going to look like a regular ramp with another pavement marking. That's also the benefit, it's not going to be disruptive," Zolnak said.

PennDOT said they should wrap up everything by the spring of 2026.