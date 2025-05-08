Watch CBS News
Local News

Southbound Route 28 reopens after multi-vehicle crash

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

As of just before noon on Thursday, southbound Route 28 has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash was cleared. 

The roadway was shut down for around an hour after the crash. 

It is still unknown if there were any injuries as a result of the crash. 

Original story follows below. 

Southbound Route 28 is shut down near the North 8 Etna/Butler interchange due to a multi-vehicle crash. 

Sources have told KDKA-TV that the crash involves six vehicles. 

It's unclear if anyone has been injured in the crash at this time. 

PennDOT is urging drivers to seek alternate routes. 

This is a developing story, it will be updated as more details become available.

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.