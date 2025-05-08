Southbound Route 28 reopens after multi-vehicle crash

As of just before noon on Thursday, southbound Route 28 has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash was cleared.

The roadway was shut down for around an hour after the crash.

It is still unknown if there were any injuries as a result of the crash.

Original story follows below.

Southbound Route 28 is shut down near the North 8 Etna/Butler interchange due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Sources have told KDKA-TV that the crash involves six vehicles.

It's unclear if anyone has been injured in the crash at this time.

PennDOT is urging drivers to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story, it will be updated as more details become available.