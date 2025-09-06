Watch CBS News
Route 28 reopens in both directions after hours-long closure

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Route 28 has reopened after being shut down in both directions for a couple of hours. 

PennDOT said just before 9 a.m. that the route is reopen, but drivers may see some residual delays and should use caution. 

Original story follows below.

Route 28 is closed in both directions from the 31st Street Bridge to the East Ohio Street interchange. 

Pittsburgh Public Safety has said that police are on the scene and they're asking drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes. 

Originally, the closure was just in both directions near the East Ohio Street Interchange, but as of around 7:30 a.m., PennDOT announced the closure was extended to the 31st Street Bridge. 

