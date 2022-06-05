1 hospitalized after crash sends car into Rostraver Township gas station
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - One person was injured after two cars collided and crashed into a gas station in Rostraver Township.
The Rostraver Central Fire Department said two vehicles collided on Rostraver Road and one of them crashed into a fuel island at the Sunoco station on Saturday.
One person was taken to a hospital, though there was no word on the severity of injuries.
The fire department shared photos from the scene, showing a fuel pump coming out of the ground and a car with heavy damage to its front.
Officials didn't say what led up to the crash.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.