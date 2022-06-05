1 hospitalized after crash sends car into Rostraver Township gas station

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - One person was injured after two cars collided and crashed into a gas station in Rostraver Township.

The Rostraver Central Fire Department said two vehicles collided on Rostraver Road and one of them crashed into a fuel island at the Sunoco station on Saturday.

Wagon and Squad on scene of a Vehicle Accident-Class 1 at the Sunoco station on Rostraver Road. Two vehicles collided... Posted by Rostraver Central Fire Department on Saturday, June 4, 2022

One person was taken to a hospital, though there was no word on the severity of injuries.

The fire department shared photos from the scene, showing a fuel pump coming out of the ground and a car with heavy damage to its front.

Officials didn't say what led up to the crash.