Rostraver Township residents say they're overrun by hundreds of rats from neighboring property

Some residents in Rostraver Township say they're being overrun, not by traffic or construction, but by rats scurrying through their yards and neighborhood.

It's become a growing problem over the past few weeks for those who live on Adams Road off Route 51.

"People can't live like this. I mean, maybe she can, but we can't, you know?" said Karen Cain, who lives along Adams Road.

Cain said she saw hundreds of rats for the first time outside her window on May 17.

"I couldn't sleep that night," Cain said. "I immediately started searching the house to make sure there wasn't anything in the house."

A few houses down, Jed Allen told KDKA-TV that he's been dealing with the rats for a few weeks longer. He said he lives across from the property where the rats are coming from.

"It started with smells and then all of a sudden we started seeing rats in the driveway when we get home," Allen said. "I'm a plumber. When I say something smells, I mean it, you know. So, I mean, it's like putrid."

Some residents in Rostraver Township say they're being overrun, not by traffic or construction, but by rats scurrying through their yards and neighborhood. (Photo: KDKA)

Rostraver Township officials confirmed to KDKA-TV that the rats are coming from one property off Route 51 that also sits along Adams Road.

"The Township has obtained evidence identifying conditions that contribute to rodent activity, including the accumulation of garbage, debris, and other unsanitary materials. These conditions create environments that allow rodents to harbor and proliferate, posing potential health and safety risks to residents," said Erik Mitchell, the Rostraver Township zoning officer.

KDKA-TV witnessed dozens of rats on the property in question when our crew was on scene on Thursday.

"The other day, my boy was on a bike, and a rat jumped out of the woods and chased him," Allen said. "Like, I don't think it was gonna after him, but it ran right past him in the daylight."

Cain said she's hired an exterminator to help trap them on her property.

"I have an exterminator who comes like four times a day, and he has a trap here that almost looks like a shop vac, and he has bait in it," Cain said.

Others said they have set up traps of their own, but worry about their children and pets.

"It's their last day of school," Allen said. "I mean, they're gonna want to be outside, so I mean, I don't know. I guess we're going to the park."

KDKA-TV tried to go to the property to talk to the owner, but due to trespassing signs, we couldn't get in. We did make contact with the owner through email.

The owner, who we are not identifying due to no charges being filed, claims the rats were dumped on her property and said she has been working to address it with a pest control company.

She also pointed out that she has filed a lawsuit against the township for harassment.

Rostraver Township said they sent an enforcement letter to the owner on May 19 stating she has 10 days to address the situation or get cited.

"Rostraver Township is committed to ensuring that all property owners comply with local ordinances requiring properties to be maintained in a clean and sanitary condition," Mitchell said in a statement sent to KDKA-TV. "When violations are identified, the Township issues notices and, when necessary, initiates enforcement actions to ensure compliance."

"I moved to this community, and I thought, how pretty, you know? And now it's like a nightmare," Cain said. "Please start thinking about others, because this is affecting everyone in the community."

The township said residents in the affected neighborhood should continue to contact the township manager to discuss assistance with mitigating rodent activity on their property.