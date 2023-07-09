Rostraver man found safe after missing for days
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A Rostraver man who had been missing for days was finally found safe.
The Rostraver Police Department said that 61-year-old Robert Peresolak went missing on the Fourth of July.
Search teams, including dog teams, spent hours searching for him, including in a wooded area near the Belle Vernon Cemetary.
On Saturday, they found him.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment with police saying he was severely dehydrated.
