Rostraver man found safe after missing for days

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A Rostraver man who had been missing for days was finally found safe. 

The Rostraver Police Department said that 61-year-old Robert Peresolak went missing on the Fourth of July. 

Search teams, including dog teams, spent hours searching for him, including in a wooded area near the Belle Vernon Cemetary. 

On Saturday, they found him. 

He was taken to the hospital for treatment with police saying he was severely dehydrated. 

First published on July 9, 2023 / 7:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

