Rostraver firefighters battle 2 overnight fires

ROSTRAVER, Pa. (KDKA) - Fire crews in Rostraver Township had their hands full after responding to two fires Saturday night.

The first happened around 10:45 p.m. when a home caught on fire on Cypress Street.

While they were on the scene of that fire, they received a call about another fire on Route 906 in Webster.

No injuries were reported. There's no word on what caused either fire.

