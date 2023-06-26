Rostraver firefighters battle 2 overnight fires
ROSTRAVER, Pa. (KDKA) - Fire crews in Rostraver Township had their hands full after responding to two fires Saturday night.
The first happened around 10:45 p.m. when a home caught on fire on Cypress Street.
While they were on the scene of that fire, they received a call about another fire on Route 906 in Webster.
No injuries were reported. There's no word on what caused either fire.
