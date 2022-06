Ross Twp. woman sentenced to 14 days in jail for U.S. Capitol breach

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local woman was sentenced to 14 days in jail and community service for her part in the Capitol riots.

Jennifer Heinl of Ross Township says she breached the Capitol to find shelter from the chaos outside.

A judge sentenced her to two weeks in jail and ordered her to complete 50 hours of community service.