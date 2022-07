Ross Twp. home goes up in flames

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Firefighters spent hours overnight putting out flames at a home in Ross Township.

The first calls for help came in just after 1 a.m. after a neighbor witnessed the roof on fire at the home along Park Place.

It wasn't much longer than the roof caved in, destroying much of the home.

Thankfully, no one was injured.