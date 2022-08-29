Motorcyclist critically injured in Ross Township crash
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A motorcyclist was critically injured after a crash that shut down a part of Perry Highway in Ross Township.
The two-vehicle crash closed Perry Highway at Perry Lane on Monday.
Police said the motorcyclist was critically injured. It's unclear if anyone else was hurt.
There was yellow tape blocking off a section of the road with the motorcycle and a white sedan inside.
Police didn't give a timetable for reopening the road.
