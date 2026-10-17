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One person dead in single-vehicle crash in Ross Township

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on McKnight Road in Ross Township. 

According to information provided to KDKA-TV by the Ross Police Department, around 6 a.m., police were alerted to a crash on McKnight Road. 

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a single vehicle on its roof in the northbound lanes of McKnight Road between Stevens Drive and Brookview Lane. 

There were at least two people inside the vehicle: a driver and a passenger. 

Police said the passenger was unresponsive, and EMS reported that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Other than saying the passenger was unresponsive, no other updates were given on their condition. 

The Ross Police Department's crash reconstruction team is investigating the crash. 

We have a crew heading to the scene and will bring you the latest details on KDKA.com and KDKA-TV. 

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