One person dead in single-vehicle crash in Ross Township

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on McKnight Road in Ross Township.

According to information provided to KDKA-TV by the Ross Police Department, around 6 a.m., police were alerted to a crash on McKnight Road.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a single vehicle on its roof in the northbound lanes of McKnight Road between Stevens Drive and Brookview Lane.

There were at least two people inside the vehicle: a driver and a passenger.

Police said the passenger was unresponsive, and EMS reported that the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other than saying the passenger was unresponsive, no other updates were given on their condition.

The Ross Police Department's crash reconstruction team is investigating the crash.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will bring you the latest details on KDKA.com and KDKA-TV.