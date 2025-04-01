Washington County volunteer fire company puts up sign to warn drivers of dangerous intersection

One local fire company has taken matters into its own hands by alerting drivers of a hazardous intersection where there have been a number of deadly crashes over the years.

The Roscoe Fire Company has put up a digital sign in front of their garage in Elco that reads "Dangerous intersection, top of Elco Hill: Here's your warning since no one will fix it."

It might seem a bit direct, but the message is definitely doing what it was designed to do - get the attention of passing drivers.

"I can't even begin to tell you how many accidents were here," said Rick Gazi, a resident of Roscoe.

The sheer volume of crashes at the intersection of Route 88 and Dally Road in Long Branch has sparked concern and outrage. Residents have long been pushing for more stringent safety measures; at this point, it's been decades.

Gazi is one of those residents, and he's been pushing since he and his mother were hit more than 20 years ago.

"I was hit so hard I went through three lanes of traffic before I stopped," he recalled.

Making the intersection safer has been an uphill battle as both sides of the road are state-owned. Countless calls and letters to PennDOT, both by residents and elected officials, haven't helped.

Many years ago, Gazi said, the department suggested a traffic light at the cost of the borough, which ultimately was not feasible.

"How many people have to be injured or killed before they do something at this intersection?" he asked.

Most recently, PennDOT conducted a traffic study which revealed the majority of crashes involved drivers improperly entering the intersection from Dally Road. In an effort to help drivers be more aware, a "Stop Sign Ahead" sign on the southbound approach to Dally Road was installed, dotted extension lines to Elco Hill were painted to make the intersection more visible, and brush was also trimmed.

Even with those measures in place, residents like Pan Panepinto avoid the hill at all costs.

"I don't go up that way, I try to cut across," she said. I'm just very careful, something needs to be done, there's just been too many accidents."

We have reached out to PennDOT for comment, but have not received a response.