Photos show "full-blown McNapping" of Ronald McDonald figure at northeastern Pennsylvania restaurant

Garrett Behanna
Ronald McDonald statue stolen from Pennsylvania McDonald's in what police call a "McNapping"
Police in northeastern Pennsylvania are searching for thieves who were allegedly caught on security camera footage stealing a Ronald McDonald figure from a McDonald's location in Nesquehoning, Pennsylvania.

The Nesquehoning Police Department took to social media on Monday morning to alert residents to the alleged theft. Nesquehoning is approximately 87 miles from Philadelphia.

"Yesterday, a few unidentified suspects waltzed into McDonald's and walked out with RONALD MCDONALD himself," the department wrote. "We're not clowning around. This was a full-blown McNapping."

ronald-mcdonald-1.png
Photo Credit: Nesquehoning Police Department
ronald-mcdonald-2.png
Photo Credit: Nesquehoning Police Department

A group of at least four individuals was seen on camera.

Police continued to lean into the unusual nature of the crime, writing to the suspects involved that the incident is considered a "McFelony."

"Ronald was last seen smiling, as usual, unaware of the betrayal. Witnesses say he didn't even put up a fight."

Police shared more footage that showed what appeared to be a black SUV that the suspects used to get away.

ronald-mcdonald-getaway-car.png
Photo Credit: Nesquehoning Police Department

Residents in and around Nesquehoning are asked to call the department at 570-669-9111 if the figure is found.

