Police investigating deadly overnight shooting in Rochester Borough

Police in Beaver County are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Rochester Borough.

Dispatchers confirmed to KDKA-TV that the coroner was requested following a shooting that happened just after midnight on Friday along New York Avenue in Rochester.

One person was killed in an overnight shooting along New York Avenue in Rochester Borough. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

KDKA's news crew saw officers going in and out of the Juliet Apartments building at the corner of New York Avenue and Harmony Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

One person was killed in the shooting, dispatchers said. The person hasn't been identified.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

Rochester Borough Police are leading the investigation into the deadly shooting.