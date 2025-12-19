Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating deadly overnight shooting in Rochester Borough

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

Police in Beaver County are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Rochester Borough. 

Dispatchers confirmed to KDKA-TV that the coroner was requested following a shooting that happened just after midnight on Friday along New York Avenue in Rochester.

img-6802.jpg
One person was killed in an overnight shooting along New York Avenue in Rochester Borough. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

KDKA's news crew saw officers going in and out of the Juliet Apartments building at the corner of New York Avenue and Harmony Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on Friday. 

One person was killed in the shooting, dispatchers said. The person hasn't been identified.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.

Rochester Borough Police are leading the investigation into the deadly shooting. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue