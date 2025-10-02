Robinson Township Thai restaurant hit with consumer alert from Allegheny Co. Health Department

A Robinson Township Thai restaurant has been hit with a consumer alert from the Allegheny County Health Department.

Earlier this week, the health department issued a consumer alert on its website for ThaiFoon Pittsburgh, which is located in the Settlers Ridge shopping plaza in Robinson Township.

The health department said the restaurant was cited for numerous violations including improper cleaning and sanitation, cross-contamination, poor employee hygiene, the presence of insects and rodents, and improper food storage.

ThaiFoon Pittsburgh, a Thai restaurant in Robinson Township, has been hit with a consumer alert from the Allegheny County Health Department.

An inspection report from the day the consumer alert was issued for the restaurant shows a total of 18 different violations related to categories including cleaning and sanitization, date marking of food, garbage and refuse, plumbing, and more.

The health department says the restaurant will be reinspected next week and must correct all of the high, medium, and repeat violations listed in the inspection report.