Pirates honor Roberto Clemente with annual day of service

From helping women's shelters to feeding troops overseas, volunteers are giving back on Monday, all in the name of Roberto Clemente.

The Pittsburgh Pirates celebrated Roberto Clemente Day through an annual day of service. An event at PNC Park was one of six making a difference in the name of the legendary Clemente.

In Gold Lot 1 near PNC Park, Paul Skenes traded in his 100 mph fastballs for packing boxes of food for 250 veterans in the Pittsburgh area.

"We can never do enough, the sacrifices that veterans and first responders make," Skenes said.

Clemente was a Marine Corps veteran himself.

"It's an honor to wear the jersey that he wore and like I said, it's a responsibility we have to carry on his legacy because this is greater than all of us," said Skenes.

The Pirates and Clemente's family carry on his legacy through volunteering.

"He would give it his all, he would run into the wall. He would always give it all for the fans," said Luis Clemente.

"It's evidence of, you know, how still today, he's still relevant," he added.

Luis Clemente knows his dad is relevant because Roberto Clemente's legacy inspires the next generation to think of others first.

"Everyone's getting involved in doing and passing things around and packing and whatnot. It's amazing, you know, and honestly, that's the fuel that keeps us going," he said.

All the food is going to veterans through the Veterans Leadership Program.

"It's really amazing for Veterans Leadership Program. It just showcases the community coming together and all of the partnerships we've created. Roberto Clemente was an amazing man," said Toshua Jarrett with the nonprofit.

The nonprofit helps 8,400 veterans every year. It's food given from the hands of dozens of volunteers, including one of the fastest pitchers in the world.

In addition to people food, volunteers helped distribute 500 pounds of dog food donated by Animal Friends for veterans in the community.