Watch CBS News
Local News

Robert Morss asks for change of trial venue, says Jan. 6 hearing being televised impacts jury pool

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Robert Morss wants change of trial venue
Robert Morss wants change of trial venue 00:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A former Army Ranger charged with attacking police at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 says the House Select Committee has made it impossible for him to get a fair trial.

Robert Morss, of Glenshaw, says the televised hearings have been entirely one-sided and have poisoned the jury pool.

Morss is also seeking communications to show possible collusion between the House Committee and the Justice Department.

He suggests efforts have been made to paint those present at the Capitol as "murderous orchestrators of an attempted coup."

First published on June 29, 2022 / 1:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.