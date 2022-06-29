Robert Morss asks for change of trial venue, says Jan. 6 hearing being televised impacts jury pool

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A former Army Ranger charged with attacking police at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 says the House Select Committee has made it impossible for him to get a fair trial.

Robert Morss, of Glenshaw, says the televised hearings have been entirely one-sided and have poisoned the jury pool.

Morss is also seeking communications to show possible collusion between the House Committee and the Justice Department.

He suggests efforts have been made to paint those present at the Capitol as "murderous orchestrators of an attempted coup."