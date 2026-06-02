Robert Morris athletic director Chris King resigns from position

Chris King has resigned from his position as athletic director at Robert Morris University.

The university announced Monday that King has stepped down after seven years at Robert Morris.

In a statement, King said that he and the university's administration came to a mutual agreement surrounding his resignation and that he will be pursuing new professional opportunities.

"It has been an honor to serve my alma mater as the Vice President and Director of Athletics at Robert Morris University, and I am proud of what this program and its student-athletes have accomplished during my tenure," King said.

Robert Morris University President Dr. Michelle Patrick said that King's contributions as athletic director "have elevated Division I athletics at RMU" and that the university is thankful for everything King accomplished during his time at RMU.

Last year, the Robert Morris basketball team qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015 by winning the Horizon League championship.

"To the coaches, staff, and student-athletes at RMU: you have my deepest respect and admiration," King said. "What

you do every day matters, and I am a better leader for having worked alongside you. College athletics is being remade in real time, and I am genuinely excited about what comes next. The best work is still ahead."

The university said that it will be immediately launching a national search to find King's replacement.