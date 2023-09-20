Roadshow wants to evaluate your attic treasures and buy them on the spot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you have some old items at home that you think are worth something, there's a moving roadshow in town that will check them out for you.

As KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano reports, they are also prepared to offer you cash on the spot.

It's amazing how much stuff builds up in our homes over the years, and it's especially nice when someone is willing to pay you for it.

"Every week we're traveling throughout the country looking for antiques, collectibles, precious metals, coins, jewelry, things of that nature," says Rob Durain, midwest manager for Premier Gold Silver & Coins.

This week, Durain and his team are at the Crowne Plaza across from South Hills Village looking to buy your hidden treasures.

"It's a free evaluation, so if you just want to know what it is, what it's worth, or even if you want to sell some, we buy it right here on the spot," Durain said.

Durain says a majority of people decide to sell. His biggest purchase to date was baseball cards from the 1930s.

Delano: "Baseball cards?"

Durain: "Baseball cards. Yes, sir."

Delano: "Thirty thousand dollars?"

Durain: "Thirty thousand."

Delano: "Wow. You never know what you have in your attic."

Durain: "Absolutely."

Durain showed KDKA-TV a wide array of purchased items, including plate and silverware, vintage lighters, Zippos, grandpa's pocket watches, military paraphernalia and old knives like a Davy Crocket pocketknife.

"If it was brand new in a box, it could be anywhere from $50 to $100," says Durain.

After hearing what his team did during their roadshow, KDKA's Jon Delano asked Durain to check out something he's had for 60 years.

Delano: "When I was a little boy I collected coins, particularly dimes, so we're going to sit down, and I'm going to ask you to look at them."

Durain: "Yeah, absolutely."

Durain looked at the collection of Mercury Head dimes that date back to 1917. Because of the silver content in coins before 1964, the dimes have some value for their silver, says Durain.

"Everything you have here is definitely worth more than a dime, so you got to think about it like this. You've got the coin that is made up of 90 percent silver and you have the numismatic value of the coins. So most of the Mercury Head dimes can be anywhere on average from a few bucks to several thousand."

Sadly, KDKA-TV's Jon Delano didn't have any really valuable coins, but maybe you do. This roadshow will continue in this area through Saturday.

You can bring your items to this roadshow at the Crowne Plaza across from South Hills Village on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.