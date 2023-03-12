Road rages incident in Westmoreland County under investigation
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Pennsylvania State Troopers are investigating a road rage incident that happened on Thursday night in Hempfield.
According to troopers, a grey Mercedes and a white Ford Escape were weaving in and out of traffic at high speeds as they were heading north on Route 66 and south on Route 22.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police.
